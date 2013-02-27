Soundgarden Announce Second Leg of US Tour

Soundgarden, who are fresh off the first leg of a US tour in support of King Animal, have announced the second leg of the tour. You can see all the new dates, which include appearances at Carolina Rebellion and Rock on the Range, below.
To close out their winter tour, Soundgarden filmed their final show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles for an episode of Live From The Artists Den, which will air on PBS, Hulu and internationally later this year. The episode will include interviews with the band plus footage from the show.
King Animal was co-produced by the band and Adam Kasper at Studio X in Seattle and was released November 13 via Loma Vista/Republic. The first single, “Been Away Too Long,” hit No. 1 on the rock charts. The video for the band's second single, “By Crooked Steps,” was directed by Dave Grohl.
Tickets went on sale (fan club pre-sale) yesterday, February 26. Visit soundgardenworld.com for full on-sale details.
Soundgarden May 2013 Tour Dates:
- May 3 Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata
- May 4 Washington, DC @ DC101 Chili Cookoff – RFK Stadium
- May 5 Charlotte, NC @ Carolina Rebellion – Rockingham Speedway
- May 7 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
- May 8 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
- May 10 Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace
- May 11 Indianapolis, IN @ WRZX X103 Mayday Event – Klipsch Music Center
- May 12 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors
- May 14 West Long Branch, NJ @ The MAC at Monmouth University
- May 15 Worcester, NA @ The Palladium
- May 17 Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Presents Oakdale
- May 18 Camden, NJ @ MMR-B-Q – Susquehanna Bank Center
- May 19 Columbus, OH @ Rock On The Range Festival – Columbus Crew Stadium
- May 21 St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
- May 22 Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre
- May 24 Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
- May 25 Austin, TX @ Austin Music Hall
- May 26 Dallas, TX @ Palladium Ballroom
- May 28 Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center