Soundgarden Announce Second Leg of US Tour

Soundgarden, who are fresh off the first leg of a US tour in support of King Animal, have announced the second leg of the tour. You can see all the new dates, which include appearances at Carolina Rebellion and Rock on the Range, below.

To close out their winter tour, Soundgarden filmed their final show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles for an episode of Live From The Artists Den, which will air on PBS, Hulu and internationally later this year. The episode will include interviews with the band plus footage from the show.

King Animal was co-produced by the band and Adam Kasper at Studio X in Seattle and was released November 13 via Loma Vista/Republic. The first single, “Been Away Too Long,” hit No. 1 on the rock charts. The video for the band's second single, “By Crooked Steps,” was directed by Dave Grohl.

Tickets went on sale (fan club pre-sale) yesterday, February 26. Visit soundgardenworld.com for full on-sale details.

Soundgarden May 2013 Tour Dates: