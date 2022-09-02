Watch Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil shred with The Pretty Reckless on stage in Seattle

By Michael Astley-Brown
published

Thayil reprised his blistering solo on Only Love Can Save Me Now and performed Soundgarden’s Loud Love with the Taylor Momsen-fronted outfit

Kim Thayil and Taylor Momsen perform onstage during I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell at The Forum on January 16, 2019 in Inglewood, California.
(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Chris Cornell Estate)

Kim Thayil joined The Pretty Reckless for two songs during their show at Seattle’s Moore Theater on Wednesday evening (August 31).

The Soundgarden guitarist walked on stage halfway through Only Love Can Save Me Now to recreate the searing off-the-cuff wah-drenched leads he lent to the studio version, before joining the band in a rendition of Soundgarden riff monster Loud Love.

Taylor Momsen once again channelled Chris Cornell’s wails to eerie effect during the performance – she had previously played the 1989 single with the surviving members of Soundgarden during 2019’s all-star tribute to the iconic Seattle frontman.

“Thank you to the legendary Kim Thayil for joining us for an unforgettable night at Seattle’s Moore Theater,” Momsen later said on Instagram. “I’m once again humbled to share the stage with you my dear friend, what an amazing human being.”

Of how her band’s recorded collaboration with Thayil and Soundgarden bandmate Matt Cameron came about, Momsen told Guitar World, “I had this song and called them up saying it was begging for them to play on it, sounding very much in their vein. Basically I told them, ‘If you’re not on it, we’ll just sound like we’re ripping you off [laughs]!’

“We flew to Seattle and recorded at London Bridge Studio, which is where so many iconic records were made like Louder Than Love, Pearl Jam’s Ten. I think it was their first time back since Louder Than Love so it was a cool moment for them to reflect on everything and amazing for me to see this song coming to life.

“They’re so great, they elevate everything they touch. Kim is a master – there’s no-one else like him.”

Both Thayil and Cameron play in new Seattle supergroup 3rd Secret, led by Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic, who surprise-released their debut album back in April.

A post shared by Taylor Momsen (@taylormomsen) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Michael Astley-Brown
Michael Astley-Brown

Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He has a master's degree in journalism, and has spent the past decade writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar (opens in new tab), Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as the best part of 20 years performing in bands of variable genre (and quality). In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe (opens in new tab).