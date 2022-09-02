Watch Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil shred with The Pretty Reckless on stage in Seattle

Kim Thayil joined The Pretty Reckless for two songs during their show at Seattle’s Moore Theater on Wednesday evening (August 31).

The Soundgarden guitarist walked on stage halfway through Only Love Can Save Me Now to recreate the searing off-the-cuff wah-drenched leads he lent to the studio version, before joining the band in a rendition of Soundgarden riff monster Loud Love.

Taylor Momsen once again channelled Chris Cornell’s wails to eerie effect during the performance – she had previously played the 1989 single with the surviving members of Soundgarden during 2019’s all-star tribute to the iconic Seattle frontman.

“Thank you to the legendary Kim Thayil for joining us for an unforgettable night at Seattle’s Moore Theater,” Momsen later said on Instagram. “I’m once again humbled to share the stage with you my dear friend, what an amazing human being.”

Of how her band’s recorded collaboration with Thayil and Soundgarden bandmate Matt Cameron came about, Momsen told Guitar World, “I had this song and called them up saying it was begging for them to play on it, sounding very much in their vein. Basically I told them, ‘If you’re not on it, we’ll just sound like we’re ripping you off [laughs]!’

“We flew to Seattle and recorded at London Bridge Studio, which is where so many iconic records were made like Louder Than Love, Pearl Jam’s Ten. I think it was their first time back since Louder Than Love so it was a cool moment for them to reflect on everything and amazing for me to see this song coming to life.

“They’re so great, they elevate everything they touch. Kim is a master – there’s no-one else like him.”

Both Thayil and Cameron play in new Seattle supergroup 3rd Secret, led by Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic, who surprise-released their debut album back in April.