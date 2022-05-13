This Is Spinal Tap sequel confirmed for 2024 with original cast

A sequel to iconic rock ‘mockumentary’ Spinal Tap, featuring the original’s core cast and director Rob Reiner, is scheduled to hit screens in March 2024.

Deadline is reporting that the film will once again be directed by Rob Reiner, who will also reprise his onscreen role as documentary maker Marty DiBergi.

In addition, Christopher Guest will return as Spinal Tap guitar hero Nigel Tufnel, alongside Michael McKean and Derek Smalls, as frontman David St. Hubbins and bass supremo, Derek Smalls, respectively.

The release will coincide with a significant date for the 1984 comedy.

“The plan is to do a sequel that comes out on the 40th anniversary of the original film,” Reiner tells Deadline. “Hardly a day goes by without someone saying, why don’t you do another one? For so many years, we said, ‘nah.’ It wasn’t until we came up with the right idea… You want to honor the first one and push it a little further with the story.”

Reportedly, the story will revolve around a contractual oversight that obliges the estranged band members to reform in order to play one more live show.

“[After] all these years and a lot of bad blood… they’re thrown back together and forced to deal with each other and play this concert,” explains Reiner. The director also says that the fictional band will have an axe to grind about their portrayal in the original Spinal Tap film.

“I’m back playing Marty DiBergi,” confirms Reiner. “The [idea is the] band was upset with the first film. They thought I did a hatchet job and this is a chance to redeem myself. I am… a visiting adjunct teacher’s helper at the Ed Wood School of Cinematic Arts. I drop everything to document this final concert.”

Reiner also says he hopes to capitalize on Spinal Tap’s cult following among musicians and recruit a few guest cameos for the sequel.

“When I met with Sting years ago, he said, I’ve seen that movie 50 times and every time I watch it I don’t know whether to laugh or cry. Because it’s so much what happens,” recalls Reiner. “With all of that, we’ve had a lot of bands share their experiences and so hopefully we’ll include some of that in the film.”

It’s too early to confirm any names, but we note that Sting has recently made a good case for his inclusion via his excellent, self-effacing cameo in Only Murders in The Building… We bet Ed Sheeran turns up somewhere, too. He usually does.

The Spinal Tap sequel is scheduled for release on March 19, 2024.