SRV's 'Couldn't Stand the Weather' to Receive Deluxe Reissue

Couldn't Stand the Weather: Legacy Edition commemorates the 20th anniversary year of the passing of legendary guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan. It revisits the commercial breakthrough of the second album by Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble. Released in May of 1984, it was their first LP to earn RIAA gold certification, and their first platinum-seller as well.

The first entry by Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble in the Legacy Edition series of multi-disc packages, Couldn't Stand the Weather: Legacy Edition will be available as a two-CD set at all physical and digital retail outlets starting July 27th through Epic/Legacy.

Individually, the two discs of Couldn't Stand the Weather: Legacy Edition will comprise:

Disc one restores the original eight-song, 38-minute album with “Cold Shot” (a Top 30 track on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart), indelible covers of blues standards including “Tin Pan Alley (aka Roughest Place In Town)” and Guitar Slim’s “The Things (That) I Used to Do” and, most notably, Hendrix’s “Voodoo Child (Slight Return)” (also a Top 30 track on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart and a Grammy®-nominated performance); the sequence expands with another 11 studio outtakes from the original recording sessions in January 1984, three of them previously unreleased;

Disc two premieres a previously unreleased live concert captured three month’s after the original LP’s release, from August 17, 1984, at The Spectrum in Montreal, Canada. The band played two sets that night and this disc captures selections from the late show. Featured are a mix of songs from the just-released Couldn't Stand the Weather (among them “Voodoo Child (Slight Return)”), plus tunes from the 19833 Texas Flood debut.

As with every title in the Legacy Edition series, the booklet contains a comprehensive liner notes essay written by an acknowledged expert. Andy Aledort, associate editor of Guitar World magazine, is a blues-rock maven and accomplished guitarist in his own right. He has authored more than a dozen guitar instruction books on trailblazers like Hendrix, Van Halen, Joe Satriani, Jeff Healey and others; and annotated CDs on Buddy Guy, Johnny Winter, Dickey Betts and more. Aledort has been covering Stevie Ray’s career since his arrival at Epic Records in the summer of 1983, and has written liner notes for several of his Epic/Legacy releases, including the four-disc box set SRV (2000); The Essential Stevie Ray Vaughan (2002); The Real Deal: Greatest Hits, Vol. 1 (2006); and Solos, Sessions & Encores (2007).



Couldn't Stand the Weather: Legacy Edition Disc One – Selections: 1. Scuttle Buttin’ • 2. Couldn’t Stand The Weather • 3. The Things (That) I Used To Do • 4. Voodoo Child (Slight Return) • 5. Cold Shot • 6. Tin Pan Alley (aka Roughest Place In Town) • 7. Honey Bee • 8. Stang’s Swang • Bonus tracks (studio outtakes from the Couldn’t Stand The Weather sessions): 9. Empty Arms (A) • 10. Come On (Pt. III) (B) • 11. Look At Little Sister (B) • 12. The Sky Is Crying (C) • 13. Hide Away (B) • 14. Give Me Back My Wig (B) • 15. Boot Hill (C) • 16. Wham! (A) • 17. Close To You (A) • 18. Little Wing (A) • 19. Stang’s Swang (alternate take) (C)

Key to bonus tracks

A – from the 1991 album The Sky Is Crying (Epic)

B – from the 1999 expanded edition of Couldn’t Stand The Weather (Epic/Legacy)

C – previously unreleased

Disc Two (recorded live at The Spectrum, Montreal, Canada, August 17, 1984 (late show) Selections: 1. Testify • 2. Voodoo Child (Slight Return) • 3. The Things (That) I Used To Do • 4. Honey Bee • 5. Couldn’t Stand The Weather • 6. Cold Shot • 7. Tin Pan Alley (aka Roughest Place In Town) • 8. Love Struck Baby • 9. Texas Flood • 10. Band Intros • 11. Stang’s Swang • 12. Lenny • 13. Pride And Joy.