Staind Streaming New Song, "Eyes Wide Open"

Staind are now streaming a new song, "Eyes Wide Open," from their forthcoming self-titled seventh album. You can check out the stream, courtesy of Metal Hammer, below.

Speaking about the band's new album, guitarist Mike Mushok said, "It's completely different than the last record [2008's The Illusion Of Progress]. It's more of a throwback to where we came from. You know, Dysfunction, Tormented albums ... I don't think there's any rehashed riffs; I definitely think it's fresh. It's a modern-sounding version of a heavy Staind record. It's pretty cool."

Staind is due out in September via Atlantic Records.