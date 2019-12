YouTuber Jared Dines and Anthony Vincent of “Ten Second Songs” have teamed up and collaborated to create a cover of “The Star Spangled Banner” in 10 different song styles, including one in the form of death metal.

Check it out below and let us know what you think in the comments!

For more on Jared Dines, follow him on YouTube and Facebook. You can also follow Anthony Vincent on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter as well.