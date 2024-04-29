“I can’t play without looking at the dots”: Soul guitar icon Steve Cropper explains why he still looks at the fretboard after nearly 70 years of playing – and reveals he’s tapped Brian May and Billy Gibbons for his new album

By Phil Weller
Contributions from
Joe Matera
 published

The Booker T. & The M.G.’s founder has opened up on his reliance on inlays, and name-dropped two huge guest stars for his upcoming as-yet-unannounced instrumental record

Steve Cropper
(Image credit: Getty Images / Scott Dudelson)

Session heavyweight and soul guitar legend Steve Cropper has dropped an interesting revelation: after nearly 70 years of influential guitar playing, he still looks at his fretboard inlays to navigate his instrument. 

The Missouri-born 82-year-old guitarist helped found the famed Stax Records house band, Booker T. & The M.G.’s, and has contributed parts, songwriting, and production to countless iconic hits, such as Soul Man and Sittin’ On The Dock Of The Bay.

