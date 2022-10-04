Steve Vai and Polyphia team up for the guitar collaboration (and interview!) of the year – only in the new Guitar World

Ten years ago – our September 2012 issue, in fact – Steve Vai shared the GW cover with Tosin Abasi – two generations of guitar heroes showing off their gleaming Ibanez axes.

Well, this month, Steve is paired with yet another new force in instrumental guitar, Polyphia’s Tim Henson and Scott LePage – and their gleaming Ibanez axes!



Basically, once you get past our relaxing deep-blue cover (featuring an ultra-cool photo by Kevin Scanlon), you will find…

POLYPHIA’S LONG-AWAITED NEW ALBUM: On Remember That You Will Die, instrumental prog-rock’s resident devils achieve startling new levels of intricacy and wow-factor mayhem. Tim Henson and Scott LePage talk gear, practicing, their Steve Vai collaboration – and the album with the feel-good title of the year!



THE GUITAR COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR: Vai, Henson and LePage get together – in real life! – to talk guitar, meeting your heroes – and their joint creation, Ego Death, aka this year’s most stunning new guitar track.



PLUS: Our music team brings you three fresh Polyphia-style licks with tab and audio – and, to get you up to speed, we revisit every riveting Polyphia release to date.

In terms of stories that have very little to do with Vai or Polyphia…

WHEN HENDRIX MET SPOCK: Guitar World’s founding editor walks you through the momentous evening in March 1968 when Mr. Jimi Hendrix met Mr. Spock – aka Mr. Leonard Nimoy.



THUNDERS’ LIGHTNING: The life and times of Johnny Thunders, the New York Dolls and Heartbreakers guitarist who crystallized the essence of street-cool rock ’n’ roll.



ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH: Bob Weir takes classic Grateful Dead songs to bold new places on Live in Colorado, his first live album with the Wolf Bros. Also up for discussion? His (and Jerry Garcia’s) nagging stage fright.



A GIGATON OF CHARM?: Josh Klinghoffer was a Red Hot Chili Pepper – and now he records with Eddie Vedder and performs with Pearl Jam. What is it about him that all these (massive) acts want?

We also have interviews with Devin Townsend, plus Molly Tuttle, Alexisonfire, Pup, El Perro and more, plus the Introducing and Playlist columns.



Meanwhile, Joe Bonamassa revisits Fleetwood Mac’s Lazy Poker Blues, Andy Timmons shares more string-bending techniques, Andy Aledort shows you how to incorporate open-string drones into an improvised solo – and there’s a new column by Josh Smith.

This month’s song transcriptions are Call Me Little Sunshine by Ghost, Semi-Charmed Life by Third Eye Blind and Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts 1-5) by Pink Floyd.

We have reviews of Ernie Ball Music Man’s Majesty 8-string, the EVH 5150 Iconic Series 40W 1x12 Combo, the Cort G290 FAT II guitar and Fender’s Paramount PD-220E Dreadnought.

In Power Tools, Chris Gill explores the history of the Marshall JCM800 2203 and provides a few optimal settings. We also present 10 fool-proof ways to keep your guitar in tune – from floor pedals and clip-on devices to apps.



