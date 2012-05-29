Steve Vai Streaming New Song, "Gravity Storm"

Just days after announcing plans to release his sixteenth solo album, The Story of Light, late this summer, Steve Vai is already giving fans a taste of new music with a track called "Gravity Storm." Stream it below.

The Story of Light centers around a character who has been driven mad by grief, and will continue a thematic arc that that started Vai's 2005 effort, Real Illusions: Reflections.

"I'm always pursuing knowledge, I'm a seeker of spiritual equilibrium-and music is a big part of that," said Vai in an official press release. "I've been obsessed with these kinds of ideas for years."

The Story of Light is out on August 14 via Favored Nations.