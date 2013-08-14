Steve Vai's 'The Story of Light Live' to Premiere on AXS TV August 25

Steve Vai will present The Story of Light Live, a full-on spectacle of a concert performed live in Los Angeles, on AXS TV.

The network will premiere the performance 8 p.m. ET August 25 with an encore showing 12:10 a.m. ET August 26.

Vai will take the audience on an instrumental journey playing songs from his latest album, The Story of Light. The album was released on Favored Nations Entertainment, the label Vai founded in 1999.

After an enthusiastic response to his 90-plus shows performed last year on his Story of Light 2013 Tour, Vai continues to tour in Europe and the US.

Vai will kick off a US solo run October 16 in Santa Cruz, California. The Story of Light 2013 Tour will take him throughout the country, with shows in San Diego, Las Vegas, Birmingham, Austin and Houston.

The Story of Light 2013 tour will feature a unique premium package: the Evo Experience, which includes a meet-and-greet pass, Q&A session with Vai, access to sound check, an exclusive EVO Experience laminate and other Vai merchandise items. EVO Experience premium tickets will be available through vai.com. A limited number of EVO Experience tickets are available for each show.

To see Vai's current tour dates, visit vai.com.