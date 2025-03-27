“Young talent is just as capable of doing justice to Hendrix’s legacy”: The next generation of guitar stars join legends of the game to honor Jimi Hendrix at the 2025 Experience Hendrix tour

News
By ( Guitarist, Total Guitar ) published

The “guitar event of the year” kicks off with young guns Ally Venable and Marcus King alongside Eric Johnson, Zakk Wylde, and Kenny Wayne Shepherd

From left to right: Christone “Kingfish” Ingram performs in concert at ACL Live on April 30, 2022 in Austin, Texas; Samantha Fish performs at O2 Academy Bournemouth on October 26, 2023 in Bournemouth, England; Zakk Wylde of Black Lebel Society performs on stage at Alcatraz on March 16, 2018 in Milan, Italy; Ally Venable performs onstage at the GIBSON NAMM JAM Opening Party 2020 at City National Grove of Anaheim on January 16, 2020 in Anaheim, California
(Image credit: From left to right: Rick Kern/Getty Images; Harry Herd/WireImage; Francesco Prandoni/Redferns; Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Gibson)

The Experience Hendrix tour always offers a healthy dose of electric guitar legends, but videos emerging from the 2025 leg show that young talent is just as capable of doing justice to Hendrix’s legacy.

Guests on recent shows include Ally Venable (25), Marcus King (29), and Mathias Lattin (22). Newcomers from recent years, such as Samantha Fish, Joanne Shaw Taylor, and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, now return as established stars.

Fellow 20-somethings Zach Person and Artur Menezes are scheduled for forthcoming shows, with young guitar heroes in plentiful supply. The lineup is completed by legends like Zakk Wylde, Dweezil Zappa, and Eric Johnson.

With a fiesta red S-type, Ally Venable has been captured cranking out an appropriately combustible version of Fire.

Venable also joined Devon Allman and Mato Nanji of South Dakota rockers Indigenous for a stunning jam of Red House. This video is particularly entertaining for the audience member who shouts “Wow!” at 3:16 as Venable delivers a rapid-fire repeating lick.

Experience Hendrix Ally Venable & Devon Allman 3/22/25 - YouTube Experience Hendrix Ally Venable & Devon Allman 3/22/25 - YouTube
Watch On

2023 International Blues Challenge winner Mathias Lattin, meanwhile, delivered a raunchy Purple Haze, with his PRS responding a slight bit better to his grinding whammy bar abuse than Hendrix’s Strat used to.

On opening night, Lattin’s jazzy inflections and Hendrix-worthy wide bends sit beautifully alongside Kingfish’s more straightforward approach.

Mathias Lattin + Christone Kingfish Ingram + Dylan Triplett #ExperienceHendrix Cincy Opener 3.11.25 - YouTube Mathias Lattin + Christone Kingfish Ingram + Dylan Triplett #ExperienceHendrix Cincy Opener 3.11.25 - YouTube
Watch On

Though Marcus King rocked a Stratocaster with Devon Allman for Manic Depression, he doesn’t constrain himself to Jimi’s gear choices. For Crosstown Traffic, he plays an SG-style guitar into a Marshall JCM.

"Crosstown Traffic" - Marcus King - Chicago Theatre - Chicago, IL - 3/21/25 - YouTube
Watch On

After the raw energy of the newcomers, the headliners offer a certain polish that comes from decades of experience. Kenny Wayne Shepherd, long touted as a successor to both Hendrix and SRV, appears to have embraced both mantles as he lays into Voodoo Child:

Experience Hendrix Tour - Voodoo Chile Pt. 1 - Toronto 2025 - YouTube Experience Hendrix Tour - Voodoo Chile Pt. 1 - Toronto 2025 - YouTube
Watch On

The current Experience Hendrix tour runs until April 12. Head over to the Experience Hendrix website for more info.

The 2024 Experience Hendrix tour's major star was actually a guitar: Hendrix's own 'Izabella' Woodstock Strat.

Jenna Scaramanga
Jenna Scaramanga

Jenna writes for Total Guitar and Guitar World, and is the former classic rock columnist for Guitar Techniques. She studied with Guthrie Govan at BIMM, and has taught guitar for 15 years. She's toured in 10 countries and played on a Top 10 album (in Sweden).

