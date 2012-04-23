Steven Adler on Axl Rose: "I Have No Desire to Know Him or Work With Him or Do Anything With Him Again"

It looks like the Guns N' Roses chapter is finally closed in drummer Steven Adler's book of life.

Speaking to Rolling Stone after GNR's recent induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the original Guns drummer — and typically the most vocal ex-member in favor of a reunion of the band's classic lineup — says he is happy to have put that part of his life behind him now.

"That’s done. That’s totally out of my system," said Adler of his longtime band. "I was hoping that the five of us would have been there to play and show our respect to the fans, but the three of us who really do care about what our fans think and how much they’ve done for us were there, and we showed our love and respect."

More specifically, Steven Adler is also done with singer Axl Rose, who declined induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (although he was inducted in absentia.)

"This is the only thing I’m going to say about Axl, and this is the last thing I’m ever going to say, ever, you’re getting it, is I feel blessed and thankful that he was a part of my life for that chapter of my life, but that’s it," he said. "That’s it. I have no desire to know him or work with him or do anything with him again. Letting go of that was like a huge weight was lifted off my body. I feel fucking free. Yay!"

You can read more here.