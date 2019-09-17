Stone Deaf debuts limited-edition version of Josh Homme-favored PDF-1

UK pedal co Stone Deaf has announced the PDF-1X, a limited-edition version of the PDF-1 overdrive pedal beloved by the likes of Josh Homme.

The PDF-1X adds a new volume booster, quieter operation, an additional 15dB of output, and combines the PDF-1 and PDF-2 feature sets.

(Image credit: Stone Deaf)

Otherwise, the pedal boasts the same combination of gnarly drive and versatile EQ via the five-position bandwidth switch - plus, you can hook up an expression pedal to tweak the bandwidth on the fly.

For players quick on the draw, the first 200 units will be signed by artist McBess and come with exclusive Stone Deaf merch.

The PDF-1X available now for £166.66 (approx $206) from Stone Deaf FX.