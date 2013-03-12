Stone Sour to Headline First-Ever Revolver Road to the Golden Gods Tour

The Grammy-nominated Stone Sour recently announced details of their headlining slot of the first-ever Revolver “Road to the Golden Gods” Tour presented by Epiphone and Drum Workshop.

Supporting the band on the coast-to-coast run will be hard rockers In This Moment and Hell or Highwater. The dates get under way April 2 at the State Theatre in Portland, Maine, and culminate with a performance at the 5th Annual Revolver Golden Gods Awards presented by Epiphone May 2 at Club Nokia in Los Angeles (See itinerary). For complete tour details and ticket information, visit goldengodsawards.com.

In addition to Stone Sour, other 2013 Golden Gods performers include Metallica, Five Finger Death Punch, Anthrax, The Dillinger Escape Plan and Halestorm. The sold-out 5th anniversary show will air live on AXS TV and Xbox Live on Thursday, May 2.

Stone Sour will be releasing Part 2 of their double album, House of Gold & Bones, April 9. The new record includes the single, “Do Me A Favor,” which is climbing the Active Rock building chart (now at No. 15). The track is actually one of three in the Active Top 20 that feature Stone Sour’s Corey Taylor, the other two being “Absolute Zero” from House of Gold & Bones Part 1 and “From Can To Can’t,” a collaboration with Dave Grohl featured on Sound City: Real To Reel, the soundtrack to Grohl’s recently released Sound City documentary. Both Stone Sour songs are available on iTunes now.

In other media, the first issue of House of Gold & Bones (Dark Horse Comics) will be released April 17, written by Corey Taylor and featuring the artwork of Richard Clarke (interior) and Jason Shawn Alexander (cover).

For up to the minute news and information, visit

www.goldengodsawards.com, www.stonesour.com, houseofgoldandbones.com and roadrunnerrecords.com.

THE REVOLVER ROAD TO THE GOLDEN GODS TOUR Featuring STONE SOUR w/ In This Moment & Hell or Highwater except*

Apr 2 State Theatre Portland, ME

Apr 3 House of Blues Boston, MA

Apr 5 The Wellmont Theatre Montclair, NJ

Apr 7 Freedom Hall Lancaster, PA

Apr 9 The Dome Wallingford, CT

Apr10 Paramount Theater Huntington, NY

Apr11 The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD

Apr13 Tinker Field Orlando, FL - WJRR's Earthday Birthday 20*

Apr14 Jet Blue Park Ft. Myers, FL - Fort Rock Fest*

Apr16 The Fillmore Charlotte Charlotte, NC

Apr17 Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN

Apr24 Masquerade Music Park Atlanta, GA

Apr27 Jacksonville Metro Park Jacksonville, FL - Welcome To Rockville*

May2 Club Nokia Los Angeles, CA* - Revolver Golden Gods Awards

May4 Quail Run Park Mesa, AZ - 98 KUPD Ufiesta*

May16 Peoria Civic Center Peoria, IL - 105.7 The X Spring Fling*

May18 Crew Stadium Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range 2013*