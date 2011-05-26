Stream the New Flogging Molly Album 'Speed of Darkness'

Irish-American Celtic punk band Flogging Molly are now streaming their new album, Speed of Darkness, in full on their Facebook page ("Liking" the page is required). The album hits stores May 31 via the band's own Borstal Beat Records.

Speed of Darkness is the fifth studio album from Flogging Molly, the follow-up to 2008's Float. The album was recorded at Echo Mountain, an old church building-turned-studio in Asheville, N.C.

Check back next week for an in-depth interview with Flogging Molly guitarist Dennis Casey on GuitarWorld.com. In the meantime, revisit the "Drunken Lullabies" video: