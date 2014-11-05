Striker Premiere "Start Again" Music Video — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Start Again," the new music video by Canada's Striker.

The track is from the band's latest album, City of Gold, which was released in September via Napalm Records.

Check out the clip—which has the feel of an action-packed silent film (with an awesome soundtrack)—and tell us what you think of it in the comments below or on Facebook!

On City of Gold, the Canadian rockers pay homage to classic speed metal but also work with Iron Maiden-style twin-guitar harmonies.

"It's about heavy metal and a good time," says singer Dan Cleary of the band’s philosophy. "If you’re having a party at your house, then put our CD into the player and drink some beer. This music is exactly made for such moments.” City of Gold was produced by Fredrik Nordström.

For more about Striker, visit their official website and follow them on Facebook.