The Strokes Bassist on Sessions for New Album: “I Feel Like I’m at Therapy in a Marriage"

As previously reported, the Strokes -- who considerable time between 2006's First Impressions of Earth and 2011's Angles -- are wasting no time getting back into the studio to record their next album.

In a new interview with the U.K.'s Daily Star, bassist Nikolai Fraiture gave an update on the sessions, saying: "We are working on parts whenever we have time off. We try and get together when we are not on tour and have spare time. There aren’t so many finished songs but we have many parts. We try putting them together like puzzles and making them stick. Some people are bringing in stuff, some are not."

While that last line may have founded a bit like the bassist was questioning the contributions of his bandmates, Fraiture was quick to point out: "We’re in a good place as a band right now. I feel like I’m at therapy in a marriage."

