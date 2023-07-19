Strymon's push towards compact pedals continues with its most affordable delay unit yet – the Brig dBucket Delay

Strymon has continued its push towards pedalboard-friendly effects pedals with the Brig dBucket – an all-new unit that marks the company’s most compact and affordable delay pedal yet.

The Brig dBucket builds on the precedent first set by the recently unveiled Cloudburst Ambient reverb pedal, which set Strymon on this new direction with an updated form factor and streamlined price tag.

As such, the same new-look topography is retained here, with a control set comprising five knobs, a voice-selecting toggle switch and a single footswitch once again responsible for navigating the delay effects.

Furthermore, the Brig dBucket also arrives with a more accessible price tag, weighing in at $259.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Strymon) (Image credit: Strymon) (Image credit: Strymon)

An appraisal of Strymon’s current catalog will confirm it’s the most affordable delay pedal on its books, lining up alongside the likes of Strymon’s $449 TimeLine Multi Delay, $379 Dig V2 Dual Digital Delay and $429 Volante Magnetic Tape Delay.

But, despite its size and reduced control set, Strymon says the Brig was built in an effort to “produce the best small bucket brigade-inspired delay pedal that we’ve ever played”.

A spiritual successor to the larger, now-discontinued Brigadier delay pedal, the Brig features three delay types: 3205, 3005 and Multi. The first is concerned with “gritty repeats” and “psychedelic effects” through feedback, while the second recreates a dual MN3005 BBD chip for a softer quality.

Multi, meanwhile, features two dBucket delays in an effort to create “complex soundscapes and a huge stereo soundfield”.

The above are tailored by way of Time, Mix, Filter, Repeats and Mod control knobs, with a dual-function footswitch serving as both a bypass button and a tap tempo trigger.

As for connectivity, a rear Mono/Stereo switch allows for stereo operation, while USB and MIDI/Expression pedal jacks lets users dive deeper into tempo control, preset recall and more.

The Cloudburst Ambient Reverb received rave reviews upon its release and – judging by some of the demos floating around the web – it’s going to be a similar story for the Brig.

The Brig dBucket is available now for $259.

Head over to Strymon to find out more.