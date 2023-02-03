Strymon unveils the Cloudburst Ambient Reverb, its most affordable and compact pedal yet

Strymon has unveiled its latest reverb pedal, the Cloudburst Ambient Reverb, which introduces a new form factor for the company, along with a new price tag.

As the name suggests, the pedal builds on the Cloud algorithm – one of the standouts from the company’s flagship BigSky – but adapts it to cover a wider array of sounds, from rooms and halls to its trademark ambient pads.

Despite its downsized chassis, the Cloudburst adds a new feature that sets it apart from its forebears: its newly developed Ensemble processing essentially takes the longstanding shimmer reverb to the next level, adding a wealth of new harmonics for an almost orchestral effect.

Seriously, listen to the demo – we’re expecting this to crop up on a lot of ambient pedalboards in the coming months.

Controls include a three-way switch for the amount of Ensemble effect, as well as the usual Decay, Mix, Pre-Delay, Tone and Mod knobs.

The Cloudburst’s top-mounted jacks include TRS inputs and outputs for stereo operation, as well as an EXP/MIDI jack, which can be set for Expression Pedal, Favorite, Freeze, Infinite or MIDI control. There’s also USB connectivity, a mono/stereo switch and the industry-standard 9V power supply in (you’ll need at least 250mA of juice for this one).

And, of course, there’s the $279 price tag, which makes this the most affordable pedal in the Strymon catalog.

It’s been a big year for Strymon reverbs: back in October, the BigSky was launched as a plugin, while the blueSky reverb was revamped with new features in June, along with five other dual-footswitched Strymon classics.