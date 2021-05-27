Strymon seeks to make your pedalboard smarter with its new Conduit MIDI Hub pedal controller

Effects pedal mastermind Strymon has unveiled its latest offering, the Conduit MIDI Hub – a smart MIDI pedal controller that aims to deliver comprehensive controlling capabilities through computer connectivity and pedalboard compatibility.

The streamlined fixture also aims to offer up an easy-to-configure user experience, which in turn will allow MIDI aficionados to experiment with their MIDI-minded rigs.

Measuring only 2.62” deep, 3.5” wide and 1.2” tall, the compact Conduit sports opto-isolated five-pin DIN MIDI In and Out ports, as well as four 1/4” TRS MIDI I/O jacks, with each jack set up for sending and receiving MIDI data.

The Conduit is said to be ready to go straight out the box, meaning no additional configuration is needed to hit the ground running. Likewise, it is immediately compatible with other Strymon offerings, and can also be used alongside MIDI-capable pedals from other brands.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Strymon) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Strymon)

Elsewhere, a USB-C port appears for additional computer connectivity, and when engaged will recognize the 1/4” TRS jacks, and 5-DIN In and Out, as MIDI I/O ports. When hooked up to a wider rig, the Conduit can be used alongside a DAW sequencer to control individual pedal presets and parameter changes.

In action, the Conduit Midi Hub pedal controller can also be used to send song-specific preset changes to the rest of your pedalboard, and can be doubled-up with multiple Conduits to control even more complex pedal combinations.

The anodized aluminium chassis hopes to provide a road-ready robustness, with threaded mounting hardware allowing for easy integration into existing rigs.

Designed and built in the USA, the Strymon Conduit MIDI Hub is available now for $149.

Head over to Strymon to find out more.