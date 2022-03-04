Back in black: Strymon offers Midnight Edition finish on its TimeLine, Mobius, DIG, and BlueSky pedals

Strymon has expanded its Midnight Edition range, adding limited runs of black-finished TimeLine, Mobius, DIG and BlueSky pedals to the line-up for the first time.

Now you can scoop up the Timeline tape delay, Mobius modulation multi-FX, BlueSky reverb and DIG delay in a statement, none-more-black finish, complete with black knobs. Each is produced in a limited (if unspecified) number, but retails for the same price as the regular pedal.

The new batch follows on from an initial offering of three Midnight Edition pedals – the El Capistan echo, BigSky reverb and Deco tape emulator – which landed back in November.

At the time, Strymon explained the Midnight Editions were produced in response to popular demand, stating: “Though we often go for more of a rainbow of colors we have heard many of the requests you have sent in asking for something different… Black by far was the most requested.”

It is perhaps unsurprising, then, that the first-run of Midnight Edition boxes didn’t hang around for long, and quickly sold out via both the brand’s own site and third-party retailers shortly after the announcement.

At the time of writing, the new range of Midnight Edition models all remain available directly from Strymon as well as retailers, but don’t expect this to remain the case…

For more information, or to purchase the new Midnight Edition pedals, head to the official Strymon site.