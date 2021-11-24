Strymon paints it black with limited run of Midnight Edition BigSky, Deco and El Capistan pedals

Strymon has revealed three limited Midnight Edition pedals, which offer an alternative black finish on some of its biggest selling stompboxes.

Available as an option on the BigSky reverb pedal, Deco tape emulator and El Capistan echo, the Midnight Editions offer a striking contrast to the brand’s usual bright finishes.

“Though we often go for more of a rainbow of colors we have heard many of the requests you have sent in asking for something different,” says Strymon in its recent newsletter.

“Black by far was the most requested. Thus we are releasing a limited run of BigSky, Deco, and El Capistan finished in sleek black and white, complete with black knobs and a blacked-out box!”

These are not exactly the firm’s first black boxes – the Strymon Iridium amp modeller has a similar black and white finish as standard, albeit with silver centered knobs – but it’s the first time the brand has issued alternative, limited-edition finishes.

“We wanted to do a limited run of some of our favorite pedals we’ve released over the years,” says Strymon. Each finished in a sleek black and white finish as dark as the midnight sky… Despite their minimalist styling, the sounds waiting to be released from these limited edition pedals are as colorful and inspiring as ever.”

The option is clearly proving popular as the firm says it has already sold out its own stock of the Midnight Edition Deco, though there are some still available via other stores.

Price-wise, the Midnight Edition El Capistan and Deco retail for $299, while the Midnight Edition BigSky is $479 – the same as the standard units.

Head to Strymon for more information.