D'Addario's XT strings are its most advanced yet

D’Addario has launched its new XT strings, the company's most technologically advanced series of strings to date.

The XT strings are the result of work D'Addario's research and development team has done toward combining innovations like extended life treatments, NY Steel, and Fusion Twists into one string.

D’Addario XT, the first portfolio in the series, combines high carbon steel cores and the company's most popular alloys with an extended life treatment on every string in the set, giving players enhanced break resistance and pitch stability.

“I’m very impressed,” says Grammy-winning jazz guitarist Pat Metheny. “I’m usually more focused on the notes rather than the strings. But with XT, there’s an evenness and clarity that really jumps out.”

XT strings are available now for acoustic, electric, bass, and classical guitar, as well as mandolin and banjo. The XT portfolio will range in price starting at $9.99.

