Sunnaudio Introduces the Rabbithead RH-1 Preamp and Overdrive

Sunnaudio has introduced the Rabbithead RH-1, an all-analog integrative preamp and overdrive that offers multiple tonal features for various instruments, including acoustic guitar with passive or active pickups, electric guitar, bass guitar, electric violin, and just about any other acoustic-electric instrument.

There are two switchable overdrives along with a “Rabid” distortion mode, tone and focus controls for mid shaping and sub harmonic frequencies and two simultaneous ¼-inch outputs including one balanced speaker sim output. Mix Mode + Drive A | B can be mixed or used independently for a variety of tones. Drive B also offers the option of high-gain “Rabid” mode.

The RH-1 fits in a standard Hammond-sized space on a pedalboard and runs on 9 volt DC or battery power.

The Rabbithead is available for $479. For more information or to purchase, check out Sunnaudio.