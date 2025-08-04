With up to 40% off guitar amps Thomann's huge Hughes & Kettner sale just made upgrading your backline a lot more affordable

If you’re on the hunt for a brand new guitar amp or pedal amp , then I’ve got an awesome deal for you. With up to 40% off Hughes & Kettner over at Thomann , you can now get yourself a nice backline upgrade for a lot less.

No doubt in response to Thomann’s recent acquisition of the German amp brand , the sale sees some excellent discounts on tube amps , pedal amps, guitar cabs, and some cute mini lunchbox heads, too.

Known for bucking the trend and not emulating classic guitar amp tones, instead Hughes & Kettner amps tread their own path, offering modern tones that run the gamut from pristine clean to tight modern distortion.

While I’m not sure what the Thomann takeover will bring to the current stable of amps, I do know that the Hughes & Kettner Spirit of Vintage mini guitar amp has got a hefty 43% discount, bringing the price down to just £44 . If you’re in the market for an amp that's equally adept as a practice amp and for taking to shows, it's a great option.

There’s no modeling tech here; it’s an analog circuit that provides up to 25 watts of power with an 8-ohm speaker or 50 watts with a 4-ohm cab. It provides bags of clean headroom and can get you to classic metal or grunge when you start cranking the distortion. If you want to know more about them, check out our Hughes & Kettner Spirit Nano Series review .

Thomann: Up to 40% off Hughes & Kettner

Running until August 30th, this awesome sale on Hughes and Kettner guitar amps at Thomann sees some massive discounts arrive after the recent news that Thomann has acquired the German amp brand. It’s not just tube amps in the sale, though; you can also save big on a selection of the brand's pedal amps, stompboxes, and their unique DI box for recording.

Also in the sale is the Hughes & Kettner AmpMan Modern, a two-channel pedal amp with an effects loop. It’s a super flexible bit of gear, and I love that each channel has individual controls so you can get two really opposing tones in the same pedal. On the back panel, you’ve also got the Red Box DI with 8 speaker simulations for plenty of flexibility in recording or sending to a PA system.

It’s not got the biggest discount at 7%, but that takes the price down to just £129 , which is super value for money when you consider you’re getting a great sounding two-channel amplifier with super flexible connectivity and rugged build. Go have a look at our Hughes & Kettner AmpMan Classic and Modern review if you want some more info on both models.

If you want a proper amp and a proper amp only, then I’d take a look at the Hughes & Kettner Tubemeister Deluxe 20. A 16% discount takes the price to well below £450 , which for a full-blown tube amp head is insanely good value for money.