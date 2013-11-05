Susan and Jonathan Lipp of Full Compass Systems Receive Lifetime Achievement Award for Philanthropic Efforts

Full Compass, a national leader in Pro Audio, Pro Video, AV, Lighting and Musical Instrument sales, is proud to announce that owners Susan and Jonathan Lipp have received the 2013 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Madison chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP).

Their contributions to education, music, early development and other initiatives were recognized by APF and celebrated at an awards luncheon on November 1.

This award is presented to individuals or couples with a minimum of 20 years of philanthropic involvement, outstanding civic and charitable responsibility and a record of exceptional generosity that has also encouraged others to take leadership roles in philanthropic activities.

The Lipps have contributed time, expertise and financial support to non-profit organizations and charities for many years. Their efforts, in cooperation with the employees at Full Compass, help to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars every year through the company’s Charitable Contributions Committee, fostering a unique company culture that the employees and owners take great pride in.

Organizations that the Lipps have supported include Circus World Museum, Arthritis Foundation, Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, Concerts in the Park, Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools, Jewish Federation of Madison, Wisconsin Center for Music Education, Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra and scholarship endowments for the University of Wisconsin-Madison Music and Theatre departments.

In response to being chosen, Susan said, “We are honored to accept this award. It is so important to give back to our communities and we hope to expand our efforts and pass our values on to the next generation.”

