“The relic on this guitar represents the destruction in Ukraine”: Guitarist whose home was hit by a Russian airstrike has finished his first build – and it's made with remnants of his destroyed apartment

By Phil Weller
published

Nikita Zhemerenko launched SWFT GTRS following the destruction of his home in Kharkiv in 2022. His new brand hopes to show that “even in the most hopeless situations, one can fulfill one’s dream”

SWFT GTRS Swell
(Image credit: SWFT GTRS)

Just over two years after his home was destroyed by a Russian airstrike, Ukrainian guitarist Nikita Zhemerenko has completed the first build of his new guitar firm, SWFT GTRS. 

Vying to bounce back from the tragedy, Zhemerenko – an avid guitar fan – launched his own brand to prove that “even in the most hopeless situations, one can fulfill one’s dream”.

