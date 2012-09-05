The Sword Announce Headlining U.S. Tour Dates

Texas-based metal band The Sword have just announced a run of headlining tour dates in support of their upcoming fourth studio album, Apocryphon. The full list of dates can be found below.

Support on the tour will come by way of Gypsyhawk, with Eagle Claw and American Sharks to join the tour on select dates.

Apocryphon is the follow-up to 2010's Warp Riders (buy on iTunes) and is slated for an October 22 release date via Razor & Tie.

The Sword Tour Dates