The Sword Announce Headlining U.S. Tour Dates

Texas-based metal band The Sword have just announced a run of headlining tour dates in support of their upcoming fourth studio album, Apocryphon. The full list of dates can be found below.
Support on the tour will come by way of Gypsyhawk, with Eagle Claw and American Sharks to join the tour on select dates.
Apocryphon is the follow-up to 2010's Warp Riders (buy on iTunes) and is slated for an October 22 release date via Razor & Tie.
The Sword Tour Dates
- Mon/Oct-29 - Corpus Christi TX - House Of Rock
- Wed/Oct-31 - Oklahoma City OK - Acm
- Thu/Nov-01 - Little Rock AR - Downtown Music Hall
- Fri/Nov-02 - Shreveport LA - The Riverside Warehouse
- Sat/Nov-03 - Austin TX - Fun Fun Fun Festival
- Mon/Nov-05 - Lincoln NE - Bourbon Theater
- Tue/Nov-06 - Minneapolis MN - First Ave
- Wed/Nov-07 - Chicago IL - Double Door
- Thu/Nov-08 - Indianapolis IN - The Vogue
- Fri/Nov-09 - Cleveland OH - Grog Shop
- Sat/Nov-10 - Covington KY - The Thompson House
- Sun/Nov-11 - Detroit MI - St Andrews Hall
- Tue/Nov-13 - Philadelphia Pa - Union Transfer
- Wed/Nov-14 - New York NY – Webster Hall
- Thu/Nov-15 - Pawtucket RI - The Met
- Fri/Nov-16 - Cambridge MA - Middle East Downstairs
- Sat/Nov-17 - Washington DC - Rock & Roll Hotel
- Mon/Nov-19 - Birmingham AL – Workplay
- Tue/Nov-20 - Orlando FL - Beacham
- Wed/Nov-21 - Atlanta GA - Masquerade
- Thu/Nov-22 - Nashville TN - Exit / In
- Fri/Nov-23 - Memphis TN - Hi Tone
- Sat/Nov-24 - Baton Rouge LA - Spanish Moon
- Sun/Dec-02 - Tulsa OK - Eclipse
- Mon/Dec-03 - Kansas City MO - Record Bar
- Tue/Dec-04 - Denver CO - Bluebird
- Wed/Dec-05 - Salt Lake City UT - Urban Lounge
- Thu/Dec-06 - Boise ID - Neurolux
- Fri/Dec-07 - Portland OR - Hawthorne
- Sat/Dec-08 - Seattle WA - Neumos
- Mon/Dec-10 - Sacramento CA - Harlows
- Tue/Dec-11 - San Francisco CA - Independent
- Wed/Dec-12 - Los Angeles CA - El Rey
- Thu/Dec-13 - San Diego CA - Brick By Brick
- Fri/Dec-14 - Phoenix AZ - Club Red
- Sat/Dec-15 - Tucson AZ - Congress
- Tue/Dec-18 - Houston TX – Fitzgeralds