The Sword Premiere “Apocryphon” Lyric Video

Austin, Texas-based metal band the Sword have just premiered the official lyric video for the title track off their upcoming new album, Apocryphon. Check it out below.

The band will release a music video for the track "Veil of Isis" during the album's release week, and will hit the road in support of the album — their fourth full-length — the following week. Tour dates can be found below the video.

Apocryphon is out October 22 via Razor & Tie.

The Sword 2012 Tour Dates