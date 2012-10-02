The Sword Premiere “Apocryphon” Lyric Video

Austin, Texas-based metal band the Sword have just premiered the official lyric video for the title track off their upcoming new album, Apocryphon. Check it out below.
The band will release a music video for the track "Veil of Isis" during the album's release week, and will hit the road in support of the album — their fourth full-length — the following week. Tour dates can be found below the video.
Apocryphon is out October 22 via Razor & Tie.
The Sword 2012 Tour Dates
- Mon/Oct-29 - Corpus Christi TX - House Of Rock
- Tue/Oct 30- Denton, Texas- Rubber Gloves
- Wed/Oct-31 - Oklahoma City OK - Acm
- Thu/Nov-01 - Little Rock AR - Downtown Music Hall
- Fri/Nov-02 - Shreveport LA - The Riverside Warehouse
- Sat/Nov-03 - Austin TX - Fun Fun Fun Festival
- Mon/Nov-05 - Lincoln NE - Bourbon Theater
- Tue/Nov-06 - Minneapolis MN - First Ave
- Wed/Nov-07 - Chicago IL - Double Door
- Thu/Nov 8- Columbus, Ohio- A&R Bar
- Fri/Nov-09 - Cleveland OH - Grog Shop
- Sat/Nov-10 - Covington KY – The Madison Theater
- Sun/Nov-11 - Detroit MI - St Andrews Hall
- Tue/Nov-13 - Philadelphia Pa - Union Transfer
- Wed/Nov-14 - New York NY– Webster Hall
- Thu/Nov-15 - Pawtucket RI - The Met
- Fri/Nov-16 - Cambridge MA - Middle East Downstairs
- Sat/Nov-17 - Washington DC - Rock & Roll Hotel
- Mon/Nov-19 - Birmingham AL–Workplay
- Tue/Nov-20 - Orlando FL - Beacham
- Wed/Nov-21 - Atlanta GA - Masquerade
- Thu/Nov-22 - Nashville TN - Exit / In
- Fri/Nov-23 - Memphis TN - Hi Tone
- Sat/Nov-24 - Baton Rouge LA - Spanish Moon
- Sun/Dec-02 - Tulsa OK - Eclipse
- Mon/Dec-03 - Kansas City MO - Record Bar
- Tue/Dec-04 - Denver CO - Bluebird
- Wed/Dec-05 - Salt Lake City UT - Urban Lounge
- Thu/Dec-06 - Boise ID - Neurolux
- Fri/Dec-07 - Portland OR - Hawthorne
- Sat/Dec-08 - Seattle WA - Neumos
- Mon/Dec-10 - Sacramento CA - Harlows
- Tue/Dec-11 - San Francisco CA - Independent
- Wed/Dec-12 - Los Angeles CA - El Rey
- Thu/Dec-13 - San Diego CA - Brick By Brick
- Fri/Dec-14 - Phoenix AZ - Club Red
- Sat/Dec-15 - Tucson AZ - Congress
- Mon Dec 17- Dallas, Texas- Trees
- Tue/Dec-18 - Houston TX–Fitzgeralds