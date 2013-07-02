Synyster Gates, Guitar Center, Schecter and Ernie Ball Launch Ultimate Master Class Fly Away with Synyster Gates Contest

Avenged Sevenfold guitarist Synyster Gates has teamed up with Guitar Center, Schecter Guitars and Ernie Ball to launch the "Ultimate Master Class Fly Away with Synyster Gates" contest.

Start by downloading seven backing tracks by Avenged Sevenfold — and then make videos of yourself playing along to the tracks.

Gates will listen to the submissions that are ranked highest by the social media audience. Gates will then select the winners and their guests to be flown to Los Angeles to attend an incredible master class by the Avenged Sevenfold shredder himself.

Winners will receive:

VIP trip to Los Angeles with a guest to attend a master class with Gates in the Guitar Center Hollywood Vintage Room

Schecter Guitars Synyster Gates special electric guitar

A behind-the-scenes tour of the Schecter factory and custom shop

Ernie Ball accessory prize pack.

To download the backing tracks — and to find out how to enter the Master Class contest (and to read the official rules and regulations) — visit Guitarcenter.com/a7x.