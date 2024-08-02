“I just wanted this to sound good for you guys…” Taylor Swift finds out why wireless in-ear and guitar packs shouldn’t touch – in the middle of a stadium show

Technical issues are part and parcel of every tour, especially mammoth treks like Taylor Swift's Eras tour. Yesterday in Warsaw, Poland, Swift was about to start strumming her next song on her acoustic guitar, when she had to stop and speak to her crew due to a monitoring issue.

In multiple videos circulating online, Swift can be seen saying, “Sorry, I’m just wondering if there’s anything that you guys can do about the static in my ears. It just got really bad. It’s, like, very awful.”

She then addresses the crowd, saying, “I just wanted this to sound good for you guys, so I’m going to have somebody come out and change my pack really quick.” After seemingly hearing what her crew had to say via her earpiece, she exclaims, “Oh, I can fix this! It’s fixed.”

Taylor Swift Technical Issue with Earpiece in Warsaw, Poland August 1, 2024 at The Eras Tour - YouTube Watch On

Swift goes on to explain what happened to the audience. “OK, so wanna hear a boring story? I have a wireless ear pack on my clothing and I have a guitar pack for my wireless guitar and they cannot touch. Which I just was today years old that I learned, so now I know how to fix that in the future.”

Swift was playing her custom build Taylor PS24, which she began using around 2007. It is based on Taylor Guitars' high-end Presentation Series PS-24ce Grand Auditorium model, with an added Florentine cutaway. Additional specs include ivoroid binding, Gotoh tuners, and ebony headstock and bridge.

In other Taylor Swift news, the megastar recently refuted Dave Grohl's claims that her band doesn't play live.