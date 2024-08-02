“I just wanted this to sound good for you guys…” Taylor Swift finds out why wireless in-ear and guitar packs shouldn’t touch – in the middle of a stadium show

By
published

Swift was due to start the next song when she experienced “awful” static in her monitors

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Olympiastadion on July 27, 2024 in Munich, Germany
(Image credit: Thomas Niedermueller/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Technical issues are part and parcel of every tour, especially mammoth treks like Taylor Swift's Eras tour. Yesterday in Warsaw, Poland, Swift was about to start strumming her next song on her acoustic guitar, when she had to stop and speak to her crew due to a monitoring issue.

In multiple videos circulating online, Swift can be seen saying, “Sorry, I’m just wondering if there’s anything that you guys can do about the static in my ears. It just got really bad. It’s, like, very awful.”

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.