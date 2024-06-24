“We’ve had more than a few errors. That’s because we actually play live”: Dave Grohl seemingly claims Taylor Swift’s band doesn’t play live

Dave Grohl has seemingly suggested that Taylor Swift’s band doesn’t play their material live during shows.

Swift and Foo Fighters were both in London over the weekend. While the former was onstage at Wembley Stadium, Grohl and co were playing at the London Stadium – and it was during these concurrent shows on Saturday night that Grohl made his comments.

“I tell you, man, you don't want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift. So we like to call our tour the 'Errors Tour,’” Grohl said, in a nod to the ‘Eras Tour’ name Swift is currently performing under.

“We've had more than a few eras and more than a few fucking errors as well,” he continued. “Just a couple. That's because we actually play live. What? Just saying! You guys like raw, live rock 'n' roll music, right? You came to the right fucking place.”

The comments seemingly made it onto Swift’s radar and, as per the video below, the singer was seen apparently addressing Grohl’s dig during her third Wembley Show on the following night.

“Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band, who’s gonna be playing live for you for three-and-a-half hours tonight, they deserve this so much,” Swift told the audience.

“And so does every one of my fellow performers. And you just gave that to us so generously, we will never forget it.”

Grohl’s comments have drawn considerable attention from not just Swift’s loyal fanbase, but from the wider music community.

The exchange has perplexed many spectators, especially given the fact Grohl and Swift have a rather positive history. Back in 2022, for example, Grohl recalled the time Swift saved him from embarrassment at a party hosted by Paul McCartney.

It’s not the first time a Foo Fighters show has made headlines over the past few weeks. On June 13, during the bands’ show at Manchester’s Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Grohl’s guitar rig stopped working nine seconds into Everlong – in front of 50,000 people.