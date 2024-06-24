“We’ve had more than a few errors. That’s because we actually play live”: Dave Grohl seemingly claims Taylor Swift’s band doesn’t play live

Swift appeared to address Grohl's dig during her next live performance at London's Wembley Stadium

Dave Grohl has seemingly suggested that Taylor Swift’s band doesn’t play their material live during shows.

Swift and Foo Fighters were both in London over the weekend. While the former was onstage at Wembley Stadium, Grohl and co were playing at the London Stadium – and it was during these concurrent shows on Saturday night that Grohl made his comments.

