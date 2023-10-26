“A legend reborn”: TC Electronic has revived an iconic digital delay pedal championed by David Gilmour, The Edge and Dream Theater – and it’s been updated for the modern player

TC Electronic has debuted the 2290 P Dynamic Digital Delay pedal – a new-and-improved, modern reissue of the classic 2290 rack unit.

First introduced in the 1980s, said rack unit has an illustrious history, having made its way into both the studio and live rigs of some of music’s most prolific players, from Dream Theater and David Gilmour all the way to The Edge and Robben Ford.

Now, after being eternalized as a digital plugin a few years ago, the 2290 has been brought back once again, this time in a versatile, pedalboard-friendly format.

But while TC Electronic has sought to deliver a “faithful recreation” of its popular forebear, it’s also aimed to give the 2290 a modern update to make it suitable for a contemporary setting without compromising its “soul and characteristic sonic profile”.

On paper, the 2290 P Dynamic Digital Delay (described as “a legend reborn” by its maker) is a time-based effect generator that can generate chorus, flanger, tremolo, vibrato, phaser, panning, ducking and compression effects, alongside its delay offering of up to a whopping 9.999 seconds of delay time.

To deliver this array of effects – and to pay homage to the original unit – the pedal opts for a retro aesthetic with classic digital displays and control buttons, which in turn tap into the effects mentioned above. The effects can also be sculpted and sorted into any of the 128 onboard preset spaces.

Control-wise, there are three footswitches for triggering and bypassing effects, banking up or down the preset list, and tap tempo, as well as an assortment of retro buttons that are used to select parameters from the Modulation, Panning/Dynamic, Delay, Feedback, Output and Preset sections of the pedal.

A larger Keyboard encoder can then be used to manipulate and adjust the chosen setting.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: TC Electronic) (Image credit: TC Electronic) (Image credit: TC Electronic)

Some of the pedal’s more modern appointments include a new Learn feature on the Tap Tempo footswitch, full MIDI integration, and compatibility with a dedicated 2290 P app, through which players can adjust parameters.

Notably, that app also gives guitarists access to a library of presets inspired by the sounds of “the greatest artists and producers in music history”, as well as some imported directly from the flagship 2290 rack unit.

On the rear panel, the MIDI jacks are joined by stereo ins and outs with a dedicated stereo switch, as well as USB-C for firmware updates and computer use, and an expression pedal jack for off-the-cuff parameter changes.

Other appointments include an expanded range on the feedback and deep modulation filters, true or buffered bypass for engaging is disengaging effect trails, and easy access to specs that had previously been “hidden deep” within the original unit.

The 2290 P Dynamic Digital Delay is available now from retailers such as Sweetwater for $349.

Head over to TC Electronic to find out more.