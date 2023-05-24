TC Electronic debuts the Infinite Mini Sample Sustainer, shrinking John Mayer’s favorite infinite sustain pedal

TC Electronic has announced the Infinite Mini Sample Sustainer, which downsizes its existing infinite sustain pedal, the – you guessed it – Infinite Sample Sustainer into a mini pedal format.

The new mini version loses the FX Type rotary knob of the original pedal, but retains the crucial Level, Fade In and Decay controls, all of which adjust the sonic interactions between stacked layers.

While the dedicated FX knob is gone, those effects can still be accessed using TC’s long-running TonePrint technology, which allows you to beam presets to the pedal, adding modulation and reverb effects to sustained layers.

According to TC, the Infinite Mini loops sampled layers back and forth randomly to create a more organic sound, while your original guitar tone is retained thanks to analog-dry-through circuitry.

The original Infinite Sample Sustainer hit headlines back in March when it was sighted on John Mayer’s pedalboards on his recent solo tour – and a spot on the Sob Rock guitar hero’s ’board is just about the finest seal of approval a pedal can get.

The Infinite Mini Sample Sustainer is available to preorder now for $119 – a cool $40 saving on the original. Hit up TC Electronic for more info.