TC Electronic debuts the Infinite Mini Sample Sustainer, shrinking John Mayer’s favorite infinite sustain pedal

By Michael Astley-Brown
published

The new design delivers the same organic infinitely looped layers but in a pedalboard real estate-saving enclosure

TC Electronic Infinite Mini Sample Sustainer
(Image credit: TC Electronic)

TC Electronic has announced the Infinite Mini Sample Sustainer, which downsizes its existing infinite sustain pedal, the – you guessed it – Infinite Sample Sustainer into a mini pedal format.

The new mini version loses the FX Type rotary knob of the original pedal, but retains the crucial Level, Fade In and Decay controls, all of which adjust the sonic interactions between stacked layers.

While the dedicated FX knob is gone, those effects can still be accessed using TC’s long-running TonePrint technology, which allows you to beam presets to the pedal, adding modulation and reverb effects to sustained layers.

According to TC, the Infinite Mini loops sampled layers back and forth randomly to create a more organic sound, while your original guitar tone is retained thanks to analog-dry-through circuitry.

The original Infinite Sample Sustainer hit headlines back in March when it was sighted on John Mayer’s pedalboards on his recent solo tour – and a spot on the Sob Rock guitar hero’s ’board is just about the finest seal of approval a pedal can get.

The Infinite Mini Sample Sustainer is available to preorder now for $119 – a cool $40 saving on the original. Hit up TC Electronic for more info.

TC Electronic Infinite Mini Sample Sustainer

(Image credit: TC Electronic)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Michael Astley-Brown
Michael Astley-Brown

Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He has a master's degree in journalism, and has spent the past decade writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as more than 20 years performing in bands of variable genre (and quality). In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe.