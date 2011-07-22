Ted Nugent Performance to Air Live on HDNet

Ted Nugent will be playing Penn's Peak in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania, on August 14. Fans who can't make the show will be happy to know that the show will air live in HD on HDNet at 9 p.m. EST on the night of the concert.

According to a press release: "If you can’t make it to the show or want to re-live the I Still Believe! experience from the comfort of your living room, this is the perfect opportunity to watch Ted rock out as he takes over Penn’s Peak, live in HD."

HDNet is available in the US via AT&T U-verse, Charter, Comcast, DIRECTV, DISH Network, Insight, Suddenlink and Verizon FiOS. It is also available in Canada.

Don't miss the Ted Nugent feature in the September issue of Guitar World magazine, which hits newsstands July 26 and is available now at the Guitar World Online Store.