Ted Nugent Under Investigation by Secret Service?

Ted Nugent doesn't care for Barack Obama.

This much he's made clear on numerous occasions.

But some remarks made by Uncle Ted at the NRA Conference in St. Louis may very well land the Motor City Madman in hot water.

During an interview that touched on politics (The Nuge supports Mitt Romney, by the way), Nugent said, "If Barack Obama becomes the president in November again, I will be either be dead or in jail by this time next year." (Video below.)

While he may have felt the comments were vague enough to avoid legal trouble, the Secret Service has apparently caught wind of his comments, and — being an organization that doesn't take kindly to any sort of implied threat to the President — has told New York Magazine, "We are aware of it, and we'll conduct an appropriate follow-up."

You can read more here.