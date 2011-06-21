Testament Recording New Album with Drummer Gene Hoglan

Bay Area thrash metal veterans Testament have just entered the studio with producer Andy Sneap (Megadeth, Arch Enemy, Machine Head) to begin recording the follow-up to 2008's The Formation Of Damnation

It has just been announced that, due to a "serious injury," drummer Paul Bostaph will be unable to take part in the recording of the new album. Replacing him for the recording process wll be Gene "The Atomic Clock" Hoglan (ex-Dark Angel, ex-Strapping Young Lad, Fear Factory, Dethklok). Bostaph is expected to return to the band by the time touring commences.

Lamb of God's Chris Adler is also set to make a special guest appearance on a couple of bonus tracks.

Hoglan previously played drums on Testament's 1997 album, Demonic, but didn't tour with the band.

Regarding the musical direction of the new Testament material, the band's vocalist, Chuck Billy, stated in a 2010 interview, "The new album will most likely be a culmination of The Gathering and The Formation of Damnation, but we're definitely not going to forget who we are or our roots. I think we've found a comfortable spot in our writing style."

The new Testament album is slated for a late 2011 release.