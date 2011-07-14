Textures Announce Details of New Album, 'Dualism'

Dutch progressive metallers Textures have set Dualism as the title of their fourth album, which is due out in North America on September 27 via Nuclear Blast Records.

The CD was recorded at Split Second Sound Studio in Amsterdam and was produced by Textures guitar player Jochem Jacobs, who helmed all of the band's previous albums. The first single, "Reaching Home," will be released on August 19 through all major digital distribution channels.

The cover art for Dualism (shown below) was designed by former Textrues frontman Eric Kalsbeek and bassist Remko Tielemans.

Kalsbeek had this to say on the album art: "The guys asked me to co-create the artwork together with Remko, for good old times' sake. Of course I said yes! I might not be in the band anymore, but I'm still involved in some ways. We're still pretty close, you know. It was a challenge; it had to be 'different' but still Textures-like. Hope you like it!"

Dualism track listing: