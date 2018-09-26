The 10 Types of Guitar Teachers

“The Noisemaker,” “the Rage Quit,” “the Nice Guy”… we’ve all had our share of interesting guitar teachers over the years. Here, musician Nik Nocturnal runs through the most notorious teacher archetypes.

“Not all guitar teachers are like this,” Nocturnal, a guitar teacher himself, clarifies at the end. “But I’m sure as guitarists we’ve all encountered one that is one of these styles.”

He also points out that he’s available for lessons, and can be reached at Nikpopovic16@gmail.com. Hopefully, Nik’s he’s not the “Dude, it’s easy” type of instructor…

For more Nik Nocturnal videos, check out his official YouTube channel.