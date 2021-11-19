The 50 Greatest Beatles Guitar Songs: inside the new issue of Total Guitar

Few bands, if any, have inspired more people to play guitar than The Beatles – the greatest, biggest and most influential group of all time. And so – to coincide with the long-awaited premiere of the three-part documentary series, 'Get Back' – this month TG presents The 50 Greatest Beatles Guitar Songs, as voted by you in a recent poll on GuitarWorld.com.

Features

Mastodon:

With an unorthodox two-guitar attack and a mountain of gear, a band in mourning created a monumental double album. How Mastodon dug deep: by guitarist Bill Kelliher

Trivium:

The new album from Trivium is a master-class in complex riffing and balls-out shredding. Guitarists Matt Heafy and Corey Beaulieu reveal how it was created – with what they call ‘organic improvisation’

Carlos Santana:

As one of the most celebrated guitarists on the planet for more than 50 years, his epic career is also a spiritual journey. "Some people practise chords or theory," Santana says. "I practise making melody become eternal..."

Wet Leg:

The duo are creating a buzz with filthy songs and a novel approach to playing.

The 50 Greatest Beatles Guitar Songs:



In-depth analysis of every song in our Top 50 countdown

Magical Gear Tour: A profile of some of the band's iconic instruments

Chord Secrets Of The Beatles

Learn To Play

Free – All Right Now

Passenger – Sword From The Stone

Extreme – More Than Words

Biffy Clyro – A Hunger In Your Haunt

Reviewed

Blackstar Dept. 10 Dual Pedals

Fender Player Plus Stratocaster and Telecaster

Orange Super Crush 100 Combo

Mooer R7 X2 Reverb

Guitar Lessons

Get Started With Alternate Picking

Gibson SG Greats: Study the styles of the greatest players ever to pick up this iconic axe

