The Aristocrats Announce New Album, North American Tour Dates

The Aristocrats—guitarist Guthrie Govan, bassist Bryan Beller and drummer Marco Minnemann—have announced an extensive North American tour, kicking off June 18 with their four-day Aristocamp in Big Indian, New York. The dates will feature support from the Travis Larson Band.

The upcoming North American tour is in support of the Aristocrats’ forthcoming fourth studio album, You Know What…?, set for release on June 28. All dates for “Phase 1” can be seen below and tickets are on sale now. “Phase 2” dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information or to purchase tickets, head over to The-Aristocrats-Band.com.