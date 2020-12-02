The best-selling pedals of 2020 have been revealed

Reverb.com has released its list of the site’s top-selling effect pedals of 2020, with EarthQuaker Devices’ Sunn O))) Life Pedal V2 named the Best-Selling New for 2020, and TC Electronic’s Ditto Looper taking top honors as Best-Selling Overall.

The Ditto Looper was followed by several tried-and-true mainstays, including the Boss DS-1 Distortion and the TC Hall of Fame Reverb.

On the new pedal side, the Sunn O))) Life Pedal V2 was joined in the Top 5 by Chase Bliss Audio’s Blooper, JHS’s Legend Series Bender 1973 London Fuzz and Supreme 1972 Japan Fuzz and MXR’s CSP027 Timmy Overdrive.

The rankings were based on total number of orders on Reverb for the year. The overall list of best-sellers reflects all sales inclusive of both new and used gear, while the rankings for the new releases are for brand-new sales, in an effort to highlight the models' initial popularity.

Reverb also points out that, as has been the case in past years, pedals that are released earlier in the year around NAMM have an advantage over newer releases that don't have as much time to rack up sales.

Additionally, the site writes, “Some might be perplexed by the lack of the iconic Dunlop Cry Baby Wah or EHX Big Muff on this list. In both cases (and lots of others) this is due to the fact that sales for these pedals are spread out across dozens of different individual models currently produced by each company. Were they taken in aggregate, both would probably ranking in the top ten.”

Boss was named the Top Pedal Brand by Order Volume – Used and Top Pedal Brand by Dollars Transacted. Electro-Harmonix, meanwhile, took top honors in the Top Pedal Brand by Order Volume – New category.

Reverb’s effect pedal lists will be followed by year-end posts covering amps, microphones, synths and drum machines.

For more information, head to Reverb.com.