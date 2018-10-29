The Brian Setzer Orchestra Announce New Concert Film, ‘Christmas Rocks! Live’

The Brian Setzer Orchestra has announced the release of the concert film Christmas Rocks! Live, on Blu-Ray on November 9.

The 18-song film was captures guitarist and singer Brian Setzer and his 19-piece orchestra onstage at the Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara, performing holiday classics like "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," "Jingle Bells" and "Here Comes Santa Claus," as well as Some of Setzer’s biggest hits with the Stray Cats, including "Stray Cat Strut" and "Rock This Town."

Check out the cover art and track list for Christmas Rocks! Live below. The film can be pre-ordered here.

Christmas Rocks! Live track list:

"Pennsylvania 6-5000"

"Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree"

"Hoodoo Voodoo Doll"

"Stray Cat Strut"

"Boogie Woogie Santa Claus"

"Gene & Eddie"

"Angels We Have Heard On High"

"Jump Jive An' Wail"

"Here Comes Santa Claus"

"Wichita Lineman"

"Runnin' Down A Dream"

"The Christmas Song"

"Rockabilly Boogie"

"Rocket In My Pocket"

"Fishnet Stockings"

"Rock This Town"

"Nutcracker Suite"

"Jingle Bells"

The Brian Setzer Orchestra will also embark on their 15 th anniversary "Christmas Rocks! Tour beginning November 16 in Minneapolis. All dates are below:

11/16 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre

11/17 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater

11/18 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

11/20 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

11/21 Northfield, OH Hard Rock Live

11/23 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort Casino

11/24 Philadelphia, PA Academy of Music

11/25 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Theatre

11/27 Westbury, NY NYCB Theatre at Westbury

11/28 Englewood, NJ Bergen PAC

11/30 Washington, DC The Anthem

12/1 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

12/2 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

12/5 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

12/7 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live

12/8 Birmingham, AL BJCC Concert Hall

12/10 Grand Prairie, TX Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

12/12 Houston, TX Jones Hall

12/13 Midland, TX Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

12/15 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre

12/17 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

12/18 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater

12/20 Modesto, CA Gallo Center for the Arts

12/21 Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

12/22 Los Angeles, CA Microsoft Theater