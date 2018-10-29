The Brian Setzer Orchestra Announce New Concert Film, ‘Christmas Rocks! Live’

The Brian Setzer Orchestra has announced the release of the concert film Christmas Rocks! Live, on Blu-Ray on November 9.
The 18-song film was captures guitarist and singer Brian Setzer and his 19-piece orchestra onstage at the Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara, performing holiday classics like "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," "Jingle Bells" and "Here Comes Santa Claus," as well as Some of Setzer’s biggest hits with the Stray Cats, including "Stray Cat Strut" and "Rock This Town."
Check out the cover art and track list for Christmas Rocks! Live below. The film can be pre-ordered here.
Christmas Rocks! Live track list:
"Pennsylvania 6-5000"
"Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree"
"Hoodoo Voodoo Doll"
"Stray Cat Strut"
"Boogie Woogie Santa Claus"
"Gene & Eddie"
"Angels We Have Heard On High"
"Jump Jive An' Wail"
"Here Comes Santa Claus"
"Wichita Lineman"
"Runnin' Down A Dream"
"The Christmas Song"
"Rockabilly Boogie"
"Rocket In My Pocket"
"Fishnet Stockings"
"Rock This Town"
"Nutcracker Suite"
"Jingle Bells"
The Brian Setzer Orchestra will also embark on their 15 th anniversary "Christmas Rocks! Tour beginning November 16 in Minneapolis. All dates are below:
11/16 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre
11/17 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater
11/18 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre
11/20 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre
11/21 Northfield, OH Hard Rock Live
11/23 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort Casino
11/24 Philadelphia, PA Academy of Music
11/25 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Theatre
11/27 Westbury, NY NYCB Theatre at Westbury
11/28 Englewood, NJ Bergen PAC
11/30 Washington, DC The Anthem
12/1 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium
12/2 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
12/5 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall
12/7 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live
12/8 Birmingham, AL BJCC Concert Hall
12/10 Grand Prairie, TX Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
12/12 Houston, TX Jones Hall
12/13 Midland, TX Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center
12/15 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre
12/17 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre
12/18 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater
12/20 Modesto, CA Gallo Center for the Arts
12/21 Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
12/22 Los Angeles, CA Microsoft Theater