The Claypool Lennon Delirium Share New Song, "Easily Charmed By Fools"

The Claypool Lennon Delirium, the collaborative effort between Primus bassist Les Claypool and multi-instrumentalist Sean Lennon, have shared a new track, "Easily Charmed by Fools." The song comes off the band's forthcoming second full-length album, South of Reality.

Lennon and Claypool co-produced South of Reality, which was engineered and mixed at Claypool’s Rancho Relaxo studios in Sonoma County, California. The album, out February 22 via ATO Records, is available for pre-order here.

You can check out "Easily Charmed by Fools" above.