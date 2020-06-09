The first Bill & Ted 3 trailer has arrived - and it is most excellent indeed

After what feels like years of anticipation, we have our first glimpse of Bill & Ted Face the Music, the third installment in the long-running movie franchise.

In the first trailer, we can see what William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter) and Theodore "Ted" Logan (Keanu Reeves) are up against in the film, where they have gone from playing a concert in front of the entire world to a gig for 40 people, “most of whom were there for two-dollar taco night.”

To get back on track, they head to the future to steal the song they wrote to unite the world and bring it back with them to the current day.

Which, as Bill points out, isn’t stealing “if we’re stealing it from ourselves, dude.”

Will they succeed? Will we finally get the Wyld Stallyns reunion we’ve been holding out for all these years? And which of the many righteous axes featured in the trailer will save the galaxy?

We’ll have to wait until the movie is officially released on August 21 to find out.

In the meantime, you can check out the trailer above. Party on, dudes!