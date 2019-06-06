The Glorious Sons Share New Single and Video, "Panic Attack"

The Glorious Sons have shared a new single, "Panic Attack." You can check out the video above.

The Canadian rock band are heading out on the road for a North American tour beginning June 14 in Kansas City. The dates include an opening slot for the Rolling Stones on June 29 in Toronto. You can view the full itinerary below.

The Glorious Sons 2019 North American tour dates:

6/14/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Boulevardia

6/15/19 – Tinley Park, IL @ WKQX Piqniq

6/28/19 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre *

6/29/19 – Oro Station, ON @ Burl’s Creek Event Grounds % #

7/1/2019 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theater *

7/2/2019 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *

7/3/2019 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park *

7/5/2019 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *

7/6/2019 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Blues Fest

7/7/19 – Quebec, QC @ Festival D’été de Québec

7/8/19 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *

7/9/19 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *

7/10/19 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma *

7/12/19 – Calgary, AB @ Calgary Stampede ^

7/13/19 – St. Paul, MI @ Palace Theatre *

7/15/19 – Des Moines, IA @ Water Works Park *

7/16/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room *

7/17/19 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *

7/19/19 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore *

7/20/19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live *

7/21/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

7/23/19 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion * =

7/25/19 – Buffalo, NY @ Canalside *

7/26/19 – Utica, NY @ Saranac Brewery *

7/27/19 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 *

7/30/19 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues *

8/4/19 – Montréal, QC @ Osheaga

8/6/19 – Dewey Beach, DE @ Bottle & Cork *

8/819 – Saskatoon, SK @ Saskatoon Ex

8/7/19 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club *

8/24/19 – Truro, NS @ Rock the Hub #

9/7/19 – Edmonton, AB @ Sonic Field Day

* w/ The Struts

% w/ The Rolling Stones

# w/ The Beaches

= w/ JJ Wilde

^ w/ The Blue Stones

+ w/ The Dirty Nil