The Marcus King Band Share New Song, "Goodbye Carolina"

The Marcus King Band, led by 22-year-old guitar phenom Marcus King, have shared a new song, "Goodbye Carolina," off their forthcoming album, Carolina Confessions. The band's third full-length effort, Carolina Confessions will be released October 5 via Fantasy Records. You can pre-order it here.

The band will celebrate the new album's release on October 5 and 6 with the second iteration of their own in North Carolina music festival and benefit, The Marcus King Band Family Reunion. Curated by King himself, the weekend brings the Revivalists, Nikki Lane, Carl Broemel (My Morning Jacket), Chuck Leavell (Allman Brothers, Rolling Stones), and many more to Black Mountain's Pisgah Brewing Company.

More info on the festival is available here , and see below for all upcoming Marcus King Band tour dates.

Marcus King Band Tour Dates:

9.21 @ Zydeco in Birmingham, AL**

9.22 @ Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion in Bristol, TN

9.23 @ Bogart's in Cincinnati, OH**

9.25 @ The Vogue in Indianapolis, IN**

9.26 @ Thalia Hall in Chicago, IL**

9.27 @ Amsterdam Bar and Hall in Saint Paul, MN**

9.28 @ Gabe's in Iowa City, IA**

9.29 @ Kilbourn City Live in Wisconsin Dells, WI**

9.30 @ Turner Hall Ballroom in Milwaukee, WI**

10.5 @ The Marcus King Band Family Reunion in Black Mountain, NC

10.6 @ The Marcus King Band Family Reunion in Black Mountain, NC

10.10 @ La Cigale in Paris, France

10.11 @ MCNA in Coulanges-les-nevers, France

10.12 @ Arcadium in Annecy, France

10.13 @ Avignon Blues Festival in Avignon, France

10.15 @ Santeria Social Club in Milano, Italy

10.16 @ Kaufleuten Festsaal in Zurich, Switzerland

10.17 @ Rockfabrik in Ludwigsburg, Germany

10.18 @ Batschkapp in Frankfurt Am Main, Germany

10.19 @ Festsaal Kreuzberg in Berlin, Germany

10.21 @ Knust in Hamburg, Germany

10.22 @ Paradiso Noord in Nieuw-amsterdam, Netherlands

10.23 @ Doornroosje in Nijmegen, NL

10.25 @ The Fleece in Bristol, United Kingdom

10.26 @ Islington Assembly Hall in London, United Kingdom

10.27 @ Night & Day Café in Manchester, United Kingdom

10.28 @ Stereo in Glasgow, United Kingdom

11.7 @ Cannery Ballroom in Nashville, TN*

11.8 @ Songbirds South in Chattanooga, TN*

11.10 @ Volcano Room at Cumberland Caverns in McMinnville, TN*

11.12 @ Jefferson Theater in Charlottesville, VA*

11.13 @ The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ*

11.15 @ Theatre of Living Arts in Philadelphia, PA*

11.16 @ Irving Plaza in New York, NY*

11.17 @ Pearl Street in Northampton, MA*

11.18 @ The Sinclair in Cambridge, MA*

11.19 @ The Sinclair in Cambridge, MA*

11.21 @ Aura in Portland, ME*

11.23 @ Higher Ground Ballroom in South Burlington, VT*

11.24 @ Cohoes Music Hall in Cohoes, NY*

11.25 @ Iron Works in Buffalo, NY*

11.26 @ Phoenix Concert Theatre in Toronto, ON*

11.27 @ The Club at Stage AE in Pittsburgh, PA*

11.29 @ The Loft in Lansing, MI*

11.30 @ Elevation in Grand Rapids, MI*

12.1 @ St. Andrews Hall in Detroit, MI*

12.2 @ Bluebird Nightclub in Bloomington, IN*

12.4 @ Mercury Ballroom in Louisville, KY*

12.6 @ 9:30 Club in Washington D.C.*

12.11 @ Southbound Music Hall in Augusta, GA

12.12 @ Georgia Theatre in Athens, GA

12.13 @ Variety Playhouse in Atlanta, GA

12.14 @ Variety Playhouse in Atlanta, GA

12.15 @ Hargray Capitol Theatre in Macon, GA

1.20 @ Island Exodus 10 in Runaway Bay, Jamaica

**w/ Bishop Gunn

*w/ Ida Mae