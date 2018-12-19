The Raconteurs Unveil Two New Songs, "Sunday Driver" and "Now That You're Gone"

The Raconteurs— featuring Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence and Patrick Keeler—have unveiled two new songs, their first new music in a decade. You can check out "Now That You're Gone" above and “Sunday Driver” below.

“Sunday Driver” and “Now That You’re Gone” are featured on a seven-inch single included in a 10th anniversary reissue of the Raconteurs’ 2008 album, Consolers of the Lonely, which will be released part of the Third Man Records Vault Series.

The Raconteurs are expected to release a new album in 2019. It will be the follow up to Consolers of the Lonely and their third full-length overall.