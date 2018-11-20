The Rolling Stones Announce 2019 U.S. 'No Filter' Stadium Tour

The Rolling Stones have announced 2019 U.S. stadium dates for their No Filter tour. So far 13 stops have been revealed, with the jaunt kicking off April 20 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, and includes stops in Houston, Seattle, Denver and other cities before wrapping in Chicago on June 21.
Tickets for all shows go on sale November 30 at 10:00 A.M. local time. There is also a fan pre-sale on November 28 at 10 A.M. local time.
“It’s a thrill when we play stadiums in the States,” Mick Jagger said in a statement, “the energy is always amazing!”
“I’ve always loved playing the States,” added Keith Richards. “It’s a great crowd.”
Check out the full itinerary below, and head over to RollingStones.com for more information.
Rolling Stones No Filter 2019 U.S. Tour
April 20 – Miami Gardens, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
April 24 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field
April 28 – Houston, TX@ NRG Stadium
May 7 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
May 11 – Pasadena, CA @ The Rose Bowl
May 18 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
May 22 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
May 26 – Denver, CO @ Broncos Stadium at Mile High
May 31 – Washington, D.C. @ FedExField
June 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
June 8 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
June 13 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
June 21 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field