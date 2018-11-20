The Rolling Stones Announce 2019 U.S. 'No Filter' Stadium Tour

The Rolling Stones have announced 2019 U.S. stadium dates for their No Filter tour. So far 13 stops have been revealed, with the jaunt kicking off April 20 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, and includes stops in Houston, Seattle, Denver and other cities before wrapping in Chicago on June 21.

Tickets for all shows go on sale November 30 at 10:00 A.M. local time. There is also a fan pre-sale on November 28 at 10 A.M. local time.

“It’s a thrill when we play stadiums in the States,” Mick Jagger said in a statement, “the energy is always amazing!”

“I’ve always loved playing the States,” added Keith Richards. “It’s a great crowd.”

Check out the full itinerary below, and head over to RollingStones.com for more information.

Rolling Stones No Filter 2019 U.S. Tour

April 20 – Miami Gardens, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

April 24 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field

April 28 – Houston, TX@ NRG Stadium

May 7 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

May 11 – Pasadena, CA @ The Rose Bowl

May 18 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

May 22 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

May 26 – Denver, CO @ Broncos Stadium at Mile High

May 31 – Washington, D.C. @ FedExField

June 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

June 8 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

June 13 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

June 21 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field