Matt Smith, vocalist for Georgia-based power metal band Theocracy and apparent avid sports fan, has composed a short musical "tribute" to the Miami Heat after their loss to the Dallas Mavericks in this year's NBA Finals, as well as a corresponding video.

The song, "Anthem Of The Cheat," is of course a bit of an ironic tribute, but Smith assures us it's all in good fun.

"Anthem Of The Cheat" is available through iTunes. Check out the video below.